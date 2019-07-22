Super Stoopid Trivia

People who enjoy savory breakfast foods like bacon & eggs are more likely to prefer science fiction, cats and ______ music.

(Rock.)

For more: https://nypost.com/2019/07/19/what-your-breakfast-choices-say-about-you/

