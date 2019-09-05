Super Stoopid Trivia

80% of us get into fights/arguments about which chore?

(????)

For more: https://www.foodandwine.com/syndication/worst-chores-survey

Did Walmart do the right thing?

Walmart is set to end sales of handguns in Alaska and will discontinue the sale of short-barrel rifle and handgun ammunition in stores nationwide. Walmart also pressured Congress to enact gun safety measures. The store said it will gear its focus toward long-barrel deer rifles and shotguns, …