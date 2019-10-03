Super Stoopid Trivia

What are the five most desirable qualities in a boyfriend?

(????)

For more: https://nationaltoday.com/national-boyfriend-day/

Tags

In other news

Who would get you excited?

Who would get you excited?

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will co-headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show on February 2nd at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. More performers will be added, but there's no word who yet.