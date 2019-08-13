Super Stoopid Trivia

What are the top two things that ruin a vacation?

(1. Lost luggage, 2. No internet.)

For more: https://www.swnsdigital.com/2019/08/majority-of-americans-would-rather-give-up-air-conditioning-than-have-no-internet-on-vacation/

Tags

In other news

What's the dumbest thing you worry about?

What's the dumbest thing you worry about?

A new study figured out 91% of the stuff people worry about doesn't come true, only 9% did. In other words, less than one in 10 things you worry about is probably worth worrying about. For more: