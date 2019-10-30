Super Stoopid Trivia

What's the best horror movie of the past 20 years?

(????)

For more: https://www.forbes.com/sites/markhughes/2019/10/29/the-top-50-best-horror-films-of-the-past-20-years/#22b302c17e6a

Tags

In other news

Not Appropriate.

Not Appropriate.

You know how they say sometimes art or nature just speaks to you? Well...