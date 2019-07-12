Super Stoopid Trivia

McDonald's has the best tasting fries in America. Who's #2?
(????)
For more:
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
1. Who's Your Favorite Parent?: https://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/1152141/favourite-child-parent-research
An Oklahoma pair pulled over for driving a stolen car might not be in trouble for the rattlesnake or the canister of radioactive powdered uranium they were transporting.
Ribfest, Carnival, Rodeo, Demolition Derby, Concert, Car show.
1. Chernobyl Tourist Attraction: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-48943814