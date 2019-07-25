Super Stoopid Trivia

What's the top thing we leave behind at hotel rooms?

(????)

For more: https://www.express.co.uk/life-style/life/1157368/hotel-chain-premier-inn-lost-items-most-bizarre

People who enjoy savory breakfast foods like bacon & eggs are more likely to prefer science fiction, cats and ______ music.