Super Stoopid Trivia

20% of people lose sleep because of what?
(????)
For more: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/is-saving-the-new-retail-therapy-300932957.html
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get ready for the next, new 106 KIX contest/giveaway! Full details starting Monday, October 14th.
1. Man Collects Paycheck For Years After Getting Fired: https://nypost.com/2019/10/05/bronx-man-fired-from-mta-continued-to-collect-250k-in-paychecks/
A Texas man robbed a bank the day before his wedding to pay for his fiancee’s ring and the cost of the venue, according to police.
The first ever "Huskers N Ribs/Bangers Tailgate" was great but how can we make it better?