Super Stoopid Trivia

What is the top sign someone is a "strong" person?
(Admitting when you're wrong.)
For more: https://www.swnsdigital.com/2019/08/research-reveals-the-top-40-signs-you-are-a-strong-person/
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
1. Sling Shot Ride Fails At Amusement Park: http://www.fox35orlando.com/fast-five/video-cable-snaps-seconds-before-slingshot-ride-launches
California sheriff’s deputies responding Tuesday to a report of a suspicious man next to a parked SUV arrived to find him attempting an unusual – and ineffective – method to fix a flat tire.
Pastor Caleb is back to answer your questions about life, religion, marriage, sex, drugs and rock 'n roll.
1. Friendliest & Rudest States: https://bigseventravel.com/2019/08/the-50-friendliest-states-in-america/