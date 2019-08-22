Super Stoopid Trivia

What is the top sign someone is a "strong" person?

(Admitting when you're wrong.)

For more: https://www.swnsdigital.com/2019/08/research-reveals-the-top-40-signs-you-are-a-strong-person/

Tags

In other news

Ask A Pastor!

Ask A Pastor!

Pastor Caleb is back to answer your questions about life, religion, marriage, sex, drugs and rock 'n roll.