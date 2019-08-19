Super Stoopid Trivia

True or false: Victoria's Secret used to sell men's underwear.

(True. They sold men's underwear from 1985 to 1993.)

For more: https://www.nytimes.com/1985/12/20/business/now-sexy-briefs-for-men.html

Tags

In other news

Should you pay your kids to get good grades?

50% of Americans said YES, it's perfectly fine according to a recent survey asking people if it's a good idea to reward kids for doing well in school by paying them for good grades. For more: 

Not Appropriate.

Not Appropriate.

86% of millennials admitted they sometimes use their phone while driving.  That's compared to 72% of Gen Xers and 49% of Baby Boomers.