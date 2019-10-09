Super Stoopid Trivia

What are the top 5 things couples fight about?

  1. Chores.
  2. The definition of "clean".
  3. Sex.
  4. Using your phone too much.
  5. Finances.

For more: https://www.bustle.com/p/5-things-married-couples-fight-about-the-most-8154508

