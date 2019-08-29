Super Stoopid Trivia

What is the best-selling item at Walmart?
(Bananas.)
For more: https://www.fool.com/investing/general/2015/12/24/wal-mart-stores-incs-best-selling-product-in-2015.aspx
The five least valuable college majors all have an average income under $40,000 and an unemployment rate under 5%. The worst five are:
1. Back-to-back Hole In One: https://www.argusleader.com/story/sports/golf/2019/08/28/two-amateur-golfers-record-holes-one-same-hole/2142853001/
A Washington woman is accused of kidnapping a dealer while on a test drive, then leading Spokane Police on a chase.
Taylor Swift is the highest-paid woman in music. She made $185 million over the past year. Scarlett Johansson is the world's highest-paid actress making $56 million over the past year. Here's the Top 10 earning women in music:
If you laugh, you probably have a wicked sense of humor. If you don't, you probably haven't seen the movie "Se7en".
1. Most & Least Valuable College Majors: https://www.bankrate.com/career/most-valuable-college-majors/