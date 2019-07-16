Super Stoopid Trivia

Which song was released first? Blackhawk "Goodbye Says It All" or Diamond Rio "Unbelievable"?

(????)

For more: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Blackhawk_(band)  and https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Diamond_Rio

Tags

In other news

Super Stoopid Trivia

Super Stoopid Trivia

Which song was released first? Blackhawk "Goodbye Says It All" or Diamond Rio "Unbelievable"?