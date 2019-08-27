Super Stoopid Trivia

Where does Nebraska rank when it comes to "The Hardest Working States In America"?

(#5.)

Free Ticket Tuesday!

We're sending you to Michael Martin Murphey, September 6 at WJ Ranch in Fordyce! Text "Ranch" along with your name and mailing address to the 106 KIX/Krotter Auto text line at 62582. Winners will be selected throughout the day Tuesday, August 27.

What would you do if they were your friends?

A couple in Pennsylvania faked a pregnancy to get gifts and money. Then they faked a birth and then they faked the baby's death. After a GoFundMe raised $550 for the funeral, one of their friends got suspicious and called the cops. And the couple has now been arrested for theft. For more: 