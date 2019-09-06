Super Stoopid Trivia

There are 28 of these currently in the White House. Multiple choice:

  • Toilets
  • Fireplaces
  • Secret Service agents
  • Tanning beds

For more: https://www.whitehouse.gov/about-the-white-house/the-white-house/

Tags

In other news

Is it worth getting offended?

Is it worth getting offended?

We all have things we don't like - but what's actually worth getting upset about? Here's a recent complaint I received about The Husker Prayer:

Moron of the Morning: First Deepfake Robbery Has Occurred

Moron of the Morning: First Deepfake Robbery Has Occurred

Thieves used voice-mimicking software to imitate a company executive’s speech and dupe his subordinate into sending hundreds of thousands of dollars to a secret account, the company’s insurer said, in a remarkable case that some researchers are calling one of the world’s first publicly repor…