Play the Media Match Game!

Match the correct logo with the correct slogan. 

*Norfolk Daily News

                   -Trust us. We're definitely NOT selling your private information.

*Facebook

  -The top 2 stations in Northeast Nebraska.

*US92 

  -We just make $#!+ up. 

*WJAG

  -Local news from local people you can trust.

*Twitter

  -Northeast/North Central Nebraska’s most trusted, comprehensive, and timely news source. 

*KEXL 97.5

  -More music, more variety!

*News Channel Nebraska

  -We currently have SEVEN job openings!

*106 KIX

  -Home of the most entertaining, fearless, honest show in NEBRASKA.

Tags

In other news

Super Stoopid Trivia

Super Stoopid Trivia

It only takes someone an average of 38 seconds to judge your house. What are the first three things they notice inside your home?