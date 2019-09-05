1. Woman Discovers Husband Is Her Cousin: https://www.thescottishsun.co.uk/fabulous/4681483/woman-horrified-to-discover-her-husband-is-her-cousin-after-buying-him-a-dna-test-for-his-birthday/
2. 15% Gamble On Football: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nearly-40-million-americans-to-wager-on-the-nfl-during-leagues-100th-season-300911146.html
3. Poop Bomb: https://nypost.com/2019/09/04/dog-poop-bomber-gets-probation-for-crappy-explosion/
4. Thousands To Attend BBQ After Vegan Complains: https://www.9news.com.au/national/vegan-who-took-neighbours-to-court-over-meat-barbecues-faces-backlash-facebook-event-perth-news/bd27da47-565e-435a-a75c-a60d249c7110