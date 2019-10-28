NYMHM: Moving Halloween, Cooter & MILF Busted For Meth
USA Today

1. Gender Reveal Goes Horribly Wrong: https://www.desmoinesregister.com/story/news/2019/10/26/woman-dies-iowa-gender-reveal-explosion/2475870001/

2. National Trick Or Treat Day: https://www.usatoday.com/story/life/parenting/2019/10/23/national-trick-treat-day-new-halloween-thing-what-know/4064258002/

3. Satellite Crashes Into Couple's Yard: https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2019/10/27/samsung-space-satellite-lands-rural-michigan-neighborhood/2478342001/

4. Cooter & MILF Busted For Meth: https://www.cincinnati.com/story/news/crime/crime-and-courts/2019/10/25/methamphetamine-conspiracy-ex-clermont-prosecutor-among-28-charged/4085622002/

Tags

In other news

Super Stoopid Trivia

Super Stoopid Trivia

It only takes someone an average of 38 seconds to judge your house. What are the first three things they notice inside your home?