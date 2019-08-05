NYMHM: Most Trusted Professions, Millennials Don't Have Friends

1. Bat On A Plane: https://www.usatoday.com/story/travel/airline-news/2019/08/02/spirit-airlines-passengers-spooked-bat-plane/1901671001/

2. Millennials Don't Have Friends: https://www.nydailynews.com/news/national/ny-millenials-no-friends-yougov-poll-20190804-ek5odkrxmvbfhex7ytvp2p6rwy-story.html

3. The Most Trusted Professions: https://www.pewresearch.org/science/2019/08/02/trust-and-mistrust-in-americans-views-of-scientific-experts/

4. 65-year-old Man & 6 Bikini Women Crash Restaurant: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/wayne-county/2019/08/01/detroit-man-arrested-bikini-women-wyandotte-police-restaurant/1894854001/

Tags

In other news

Super Stoopid Trivia

Super Stoopid Trivia

A new study finds the best way to live a long, healthy life after a heart attack is to do what as much as possible?

Moron of the Morning: Model Attempts Getaway Using Lyft & Uber

Moron of the Morning: Model Attempts Getaway Using Lyft & Uber

A California woman whose Instagram page is filled with photos chronicling her world travels was arrested this week for the unglamorous crime of stealing a Juul vaping device from a Florida gas station, a heist from which she first sought to flee in a Lyft car and then an Uber van, police report.

Free Ticket Friday!

Free Ticket Friday!

We're sending you to the Holt County Fair, August 6-10: Rodeo, Demo Derby, Dylan Bloom concert & more! Text "Holt" along with your name and mailing address to the 106 KIX/Krotter Auto text line at 62582. Winners will be selected by 9:15 a.m. on Friday, August 2. For more: