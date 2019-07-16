A Belgian man parked himself on a potty in a bar for almost five days in an attempt to set a world record. Jimmy De Frenne was allowed to get off the pot every hour for five minutes. And, in an unexpected twist, he was also allowed toilet breaks, as his competition toilet was not connected t…

1. Woman Convicted Of 649th Theft: https://www.independent.ie/irish-news/courts/serial-thief-handed-one-last-chance-as-she-walks-free-after-648th-conviction-38312544.html

2. Fewer Businesses Have Work Dress Code: https://www.theladders.com/career-advice/more-and-more-workplaces-are-moving-toward-casual-dress-codes

3. Man Sets Record For Sitting On Toilet: https://www.upi.com/Odd_News/2019/07/15/Man-sits-on-toilet-for-116-hours-to-set-new-Guinness-record/4531563203186/

4. Kids Take 600 Mile Road Trip: http://www.fox5ny.com/news/4-kids-pack-suv-with-fishing-rods-drive-600-miles-before-being-stopped-by-police-officials-say

Tags

In other news

Super Stoopid Trivia

Super Stoopid Trivia

Which song was released first? Blackhawk "Goodbye Says It All" or Diamond Rio "Unbelievable"?