1. Top Food Rules We Love To Break: https://nypost.com/2019/10/21/adults-love-breaking-the-food-rules-they-had-to-follow-as-kids/
2. Horror Movies Lead To Sex: https://nypost.com/2019/10/21/wanna-get-laid-watch-a-horror-movie-with-your-date/
3. Drug Drones Will Deliver Meds: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-ups-drone/drugstore-drones-ups-will-fly-cvs-prescriptions-to-customers-idUSKBN1X028E
4. Rare Condition, Man Gets Drunk From Eating: https://www.sciencealert.com/a-man-s-gut-made-him-extremely-drunk-by-brewing-alcohol-when-he-ate-carbs