NYMHM: Family Has Basement Flooded With Blood, Give Birth In Space

1. Apocalypse Group Hid For 9 Years: https://news.yahoo.com/dutch-family-found-cellar-waiting-end-time-160444464.html

2. Man's Offensive Halloween Decorations: https://www.wsbtv.com/news/local/north-fulton-county/hoa-horrified-at-neighbors-halloween-decoration/997350865

3. Give Birth In Space: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-7574453/First-baby-born-space-12-years.html

4. Family Has Basement Flooded With Blood: https://whotv.com/2019/10/14/bagley-familys-basement-gets-flooded-with-animal-blood/

It's National Boss's Day. What percentage of people would rather be managed by a robot than their current boss?