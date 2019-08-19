NYMHM: Crying At Work. More Emojis = More Sex

1. Couple Fakes Pregnancy To Scam Friends: https://www.thedailybeast.com/kaycee-lang-pennsylvania-couple-crowdfunded-for-their-dead-baby-but-cops-say-it-was-just-a-doll

2. Crying At Work: https://www.cbsnews.com/news/crying-on-the-job-youre-not-alone-with-8-in-10-workers-shedding-tears/

3. More Emojis = More Sex: https://www.psychologytoday.com/au/blog/the-myths-sex/201908/people-who-use-more-emojis-have-more-sex-and-get-more-dates

4. The Step Mullet: https://www.teenvogue.com/story/step-mullet-next-big-hair-trend

Tags

In other news

Should you pay your kids to get good grades?

Should you pay your kids to get good grades?

50% of Americans said YES, it's perfectly fine according to a recent survey asking people if it's a good idea to reward kids for doing well in school by paying them for good grades. For more: 

Not Appropriate.

Not Appropriate.

86% of millennials admitted they sometimes use their phone while driving.  That's compared to 72% of Gen Xers and 49% of Baby Boomers.