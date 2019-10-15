NYMHM: California Bans Early School, World's First Penis Tranplant

1. Mom's Favorite Child: https://today.yougov.com/topics/lifestyle/articles-reports/2019/10/14/oldest-middle-youngest-siblings-favorite-poll
2. Bullfighter Gored In Groin, TWICE: https://metro.co.uk/2019/10/13/bullfighter-gravely-ill-after-being-gored-in-groin-for-second-time-10909302/
3. World's First Penis Transplant: https://nypost.com/2019/10/14/veteran-gets-groundbreaking-penis-transplant-after-losing-his-in-afghanistan-blast/
4. California Bans Early School: https://www.nbcnews.com/health/kids-health/california-bar-high-schools-ringing-first-bell-8-30-m-n1065856