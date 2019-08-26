Not Appropriate.

Like in your ear or something...
Abe106kix
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
In other news
A couple in Pennsylvania faked a pregnancy to get gifts and money. Then they faked a birth and then they faked the baby's death. After a GoFundMe raised $550 for the funeral, one of their friends got suspicious and called the cops. And the couple has now been arrested for theft. For more:
1. Dairy Queen Does NOT Serve Human Flesh: http://www.indexjournal.com/news/crime/officials-dq-burgers-aren-t-made-out-of-people/article_ea508586-e7be-5936-81f2-07afa777fe11.html
True or False: There are so many different dog breeds, they're officially the most diverse mammal in the world.
Summer Worden, a former Air Force intelligence officer living in Kansas, has been in the midst of a bitter separation and parenting dispute for much of the past year. So she was surprised when she noticed that her estranged spouse still seemed to know things about her spending. Had she bough…
Scientists in Germany created a new blood test that can predict when someone's going to die and it's 80% accurate. That means we're on the way to a test that can tell you how much longer you have to live - if you'd want to know. For more:
1. Sad Pets vs. Sad Babies: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2019-08/au-hb-082119.php