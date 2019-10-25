Nope. Not going...
Not Appropriate.
Abe106kix
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
In other news
Whether you identify as a dolphin, porpoise, whale, manatee, cheetah, cougar, sea cucumber or manta ray - you are loved and welcome here. Smooch.
1. We Lose Stuff When We're Drunk: https://www.nydailynews.com/news/national/ny-drunk-new-york-214-merchandise-lose-20191022-w2okhsfi6ba25ip4jpt3q7k4o4-story.html
Regardless of how sick we are, what percentage of Americans never skip a day of work?
1. Scared Of The Dentist: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/study-this-halloween-people-more-scared-of-root-canals-than-spiders-snakes-sharks-300943085.html