Pumpkin Spice Cops are the best...
Not Appropriate.
Abe106kix
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
In other news
1. Forgetting Peoples' Names: https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/10094022/third-of-adults-would-prefer-to-never-know-someones-name-than-ask-them-to-repeat-it/
Once in a while suspects do things that make officers scratch their heads in wonder. Arkansas police officer Kenneth Looney had such an experience when he encountered 38-year-old Jessica Bernice Kropp on Sept. 24.
Get ready for the next, new 106 KIX contest/giveaway! Full details starting Monday, October 14th.
1. Man Collects Paycheck For Years After Getting Fired: https://nypost.com/2019/10/05/bronx-man-fired-from-mta-continued-to-collect-250k-in-paychecks/