Not Appropriate.

Almost as smart as that groundskeeper in "Caddyshack".
Abe106kix
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
In other news
Ribfest, Carnival, Rodeo, Demolition Derby, Concert, Car show.
1. Chernobyl Tourist Attraction: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-48943814
A Kansas City woman has been charged with making a terrorist threat and unlawful use of a weapon after police said she fired a handgun Tuesday outside the Parkville License Office in Platte County.
There's been a run lately of people going viral for licking ice cream at a store then putting it back in the freezer. So now, apparently, some stores are locking their ice cream freezers so they're not the next victims. For more:
1. Suspect Captured After Loud Farts: https://www.ozarksfirst.com/local-news/missouri-suspect-located-after-passing-gas-and-giving-up-hiding-spot/