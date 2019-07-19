Not Appropriate.

Would you rather fight a meth gator or try to pet a meth squirrel?
Abe106kix
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
In other news
The House passed a bill Thursday that would raise the federal minimum wage for the first time in a decade -- but there's little chance the measure will be taken up in the Republican-controlled Senate. For more:
Devin Dawson co-wrote “God’s Country” with Hardy. Checkout his acoustic version! Dude kills it!
1. Top Jobs Kids Want: https://arstechnica.com/science/2019/07/american-kids-would-much-rather-be-youtubers-than-astronauts/
There were no reports of milkshakes bringing any boys to the yard, but a fracas at a Florida Five Guys did bring cops to the restaurant — and five guys were arrested.
We have a foreign exchange student from the Netherlands coming to stay with us this school year. What are the top places he needs to experience while in Nebraska? Random Banger's top places: