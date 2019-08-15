Not Appropriate.

Happy Back-to-School Week!
Abe106kix
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
In other news
The following letter is from our parent company, Norfolk Daily News:
1. Mom Goes To Disney World After Dropping Kids Off At School: https://nypost.com/2019/08/14/mom-goes-on-solo-adventure-to-disney-world-after-dropping-kids-off-at-school/
A 20-year-old Iowa woman called the police saying her car had been stolen, while running from police, in an attempt to trick them into thinking she wasn't the one driving her car during the chase. It did not end well.
1. Life's Most Stressful Moments: https://www.swnsdigital.com/2019/08/the-moving-mistakes-americans-are-most-likely-to-make/