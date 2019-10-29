You know how they say sometimes art or nature just speaks to you? Well...
Not Appropriate.
Abe106kix
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
In other news
What percentage of cat owners say talking to their cat is like a form of therapy?
1. Gender Reveal Goes Horribly Wrong: https://www.desmoinesregister.com/story/news/2019/10/26/woman-dies-iowa-gender-reveal-explosion/2475870001/