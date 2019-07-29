Not Appropriate.

I saw that kid in the beer garden at Wayne County Fair...

In other news

What's your side hustle?

What's your side hustle?

27% of Americans with full-time jobs also have a side hustle. They spend an average of 16 hours a week on it and bring in an extra $14,705 a year. For more: 

See me for free carnival tickets!

See me for free carnival tickets!

Stop by the 106 KIX booth at the Wayne County Fair starting at 5 p.m. Saturday. Limit 5 tickets per child, per family while supplies last. ***Child must be present at the 106 KIX booth.*** Smiles and manners will be rewarded appropriately. 