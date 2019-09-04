Not Appropriate.

I LOVE YOU, CHUCK!!!
Abe106kix
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
In other news
Walmart is set to end sales of handguns in Alaska and will discontinue the sale of short-barrel rifle and handgun ammunition in stores nationwide. Walmart also pressured Congress to enact gun safety measures. The store said it will gear its focus toward long-barrel deer rifles and shotguns, …
1. Fashion Trends That Should Never Return: https://www.swnsdigital.com/2019/09/1970s-crowned-the-best-decade-for-fashion-and-beauty/
A couple made headlines in 2016 when they won $500,000 on a Michigan Lottery scratch-off ticket. Today, police accuse the pair in connection with a string of recent burglaries at homes in mid-Michigan.
The average adult has a junk food craving four times a day - around 122 cravings a month. And one in eight people eat junk food every time they have one. The top five foods we want are:
1. Ice Can Stop Hurricanes: https://brobible.com/culture/article/florida-man-fight-hurricane-dorian-viral-video/