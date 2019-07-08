Not Appropriate.

Anybody else done with season 3 of Stranger Things?

In other news

What could you eat a ton of?

Joey Chestnut won the annual July 4th Hot Dog Eating Contest for the 12th time last week, downing 71 hot dogs in 10 minutes.  That's three short of his own record of 74.  He's only lost once in the past 13 years.