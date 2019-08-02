Not Appropriate.

That's not right...

In other news

Free Ticket Friday!

Free Ticket Friday!

We're sending you to the Holt County Fair, August 6-10: Rodeo, Demo Derby, Dylan Bloom concert & more! Text "Holt" along with your name and mailing address to the 106 KIX/Krotter Auto text line at 62582. Winners will be selected by 9:15 a.m. on Friday, August 2. For more:

What's your side hustle?

What's your side hustle?

27% of Americans with full-time jobs also have a side hustle. They spend an average of 16 hours a week on it and bring in an extra $14,705 a year. For more: 