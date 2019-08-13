Billy Currington: Details
Abe106kix
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
In other news
A new study figured out 91% of the stuff people worry about doesn't come true, only 9% did. In other words, less than one in 10 things you worry about is probably worth worrying about. For more:
1. Man's Penis Turns To Bone: https://nypost.com/2019/08/09/after-injury-bronx-man-learns-his-penis-is-turning-to-bone/
A 65-year-old guy in China recently had to go to the hospital after his karaoke was so intense that he suffered which injury?
If you are going to get naked and have sex with your partner in the back seat of an automobile, your car should be located anywhere but the parking lot of the local police department.
We're sending you to Thunder By The River, August 16 & 17 in Wisner! Text "Wisner" along with your name and mailing address to the 106 KIX/Krotter Auto text line at 62582. Winners will be selected by 9:15 a.m. on Friday, August 9.