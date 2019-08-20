Music video by Eli Young Band performing Break It In (Lyric Video). © 2019 Big Machine Label Group, LLC

Eli Young Band: Break It In

In other news

Not Appropriate.

Not Appropriate.

You gotta find someone who wants to sniff you, as much as you wanna sniff them...

Should you pay your kids to get good grades?

Should you pay your kids to get good grades?

50% of Americans said YES, it's perfectly fine according to a recent survey asking people if it's a good idea to reward kids for doing well in school by paying them for good grades. For more: 