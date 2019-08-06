Rodney Atkins: Thank God For You
Abe106kix
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
In other news
Several of you have said the Huskers are going undefeated this football season. I'm willing to make a friendly wager with you but what should be the penalty for losing? Submit your ideas before August 31.
1. Phone Games Are More Relaxing Than Meditation: https://www.studyfinds.org/digital-relaxation-smartphone-games-better-for-stress-relief-than-mindfulness-apps/
A gang leader in Brazil failed in a bid to escape jail disguised as his 19-year-old daughter.