A New Jersey woman set fire to a man’s home after accepting a booty call invitation only to discover when she arrived that he had fallen asleep, police charge.
According to cops, Taija Russell, 29, torched the victim’s home around 4 AM on August 4. Russell was arrested this week on several felony charges, including attempted homicide, aggravated arson, and aggravated assault.
Investigators say that when Russell arrived at the residence, the snoozing man did not hear her at the front door. He also did not respond to series of text messages sent by Russell.
Unable to contact the man, cops say, Russell went to a nearby gas station, where she purchased lighter fluid, matches, and a cigarette lighter. She then returned to the property and allegedly set a fire outside the door.
As seen in the below photos, the resulting blaze destroyed the one-story home in Woodbury, a city just south of Camden and Philadelphia. The victim, who escaped the flames through a window, was transported to a local hospital “suffering from burns and smoke inhalation,” cops reported. The man’s dog was rescued from the home by firefighters.
Investigators quickly recognized signs of arson, like the presence of an accelerant, and launched a criminal investigation. Through interviews with the resident and other witnesses, and a review of surveillance video, cops identified Russell as the alleged perpetrator. Russell was busted Tuesday and booked into the Salem County jail, where she is being held without bail.
-The Smoking Gun: http://www.thesmokinggun.com/buster/arson/booty-call-arson-609753