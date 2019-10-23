Moron

Watch the video:

http://www.thesmokinggun.com/documents/crime/you-like-that-video-215480

In other news

Ask A Pastor: Halloween Special!

Ask A Pastor: Halloween Special!

Pastor Caleb is back Wednesday, October 30th to answer your questions about ghosts, demons, vampires, Freddy, Jason, inappropriate Halloween decorations, Jesus costumes and candy bar trivia!