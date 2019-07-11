Moron of the Morning: Woman Fires Shots At DMV

A Kansas City woman has been charged with making a terrorist threat and unlawful use of a weapon after police said she fired a handgun Tuesday outside the Parkville License Office in Platte County.
Platte County Prosecuting Eric Zahnd said Vanessa Richey, 34, allegedly told an employee she was going to get a gun before leaving the license office, pulling a handgun out of her bag, and firing a shot into the ground. According to court documents, Richey was upset because of the long line in the license office. She allegedly walked up to the counter and said it was a matter of national security that she be helped before everyone else, court documents said.
When told she would have to wait her turn, court documents reveal that Richey allegedly began cursing at staffers and knocked a printer off the counter. After being told several more times she would need to wait, Richey allegedly told an employee she was going to get a gun and stormed out of the office. As Richey walked across the parking lot, she allegedly pulled a handgun out of a bag she was carrying and fired a shot into the ground.
Richey is charged with making a terrorist threat with the purpose of frightening 10 or more people. She is also charged with unlawful use of a weapon for exhibiting a gun in an angry and threatening manner. Making a terrorist threat is a felony punishable by up to seven years in prison; the felony of unlawful use of a weapon carries a maximum four-year prison term.
