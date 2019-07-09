Moron
Cullman County Sheriff

An Alabama woman is behind bars after authorities say she accidentally shot her husband while trying to shoot someone else.

Sheriff Matt Gentry said the incident began about 6:45 p.m. Saturday in a road rage episode on Alabama 69 in Dodge City. The dispute carried over to a home on County Road 160 in Bremen.

Authorities said Erica Cole attempted to shoot a second party, but instead struck her husband. Nicholas Cole was shot in in the head and is reportedly in stable condition.

Erica Cole was arrested on charges of attempted murder, second-degree assault and reckless endangerment. She is being held without bond in the Cullman County Detention Center. Gentry said additional details aren’t being released because the investigation is ongoing.

-AI.comhttps://www.al.com/news/birmingham/2019/07/woman-shoots-husband-while-trying-to-shoot-someone-else-in-road-rage-incident-sheriff-says.html

Tags

In other news

$5,000 tip. Keep it or give it back?

$5,000 tip. Keep it or give it back?

A woman from New York got into an argument with her boyfriend while they were on vacation in Florida last week. So to get revenge, she gave their waitress a $5,000 tip.  She was arrested for felony grand theft. As for the money, it's not clear who's going to cover it. The restaurant says the…

What could you eat a ton of?

What could you eat a ton of?

Joey Chestnut won the annual July 4th Hot Dog Eating Contest for the 12th time last week, downing 71 hot dogs in 10 minutes.  That's three short of his own record of 74.  He's only lost once in the past 13 years.