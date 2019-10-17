NBC 4 Oklahoma City:
https://kfor.com/2019/10/15/two-women-come-to-blows-over-man-on-okc-highway/
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Thomas Rhett did something you don't normally see during a live awards show. He prayed. For more on this story and to watch the video:
1. Nigerian Astronaut Scam: https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/nigerian-astronaut-lost-in-space/
Based on how often the average person goes there, what is the fast food chain we're most loyal to?
1. Apocalypse Group Hid For 9 Years: https://news.yahoo.com/dutch-family-found-cellar-waiting-end-time-160444464.html