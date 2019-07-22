An Eyewitness News photographer shooting heat wave-related video stumbled onto a jewelry store robbery in Manhattan Friday and captured one of the suspects on camera fleeing the scene.
The video has been turned over to police investigating the gunpoint robbery at the Tourneau store on Sixth Avenue. Authorities say the men burst into the business just before 11:30 a.m. and displayed firearms while two of them used hammers to break a display case.
An armed security guard pulled his gun and approached the suspects, and one was taken into custody inside the store. The other two fled, with one of them running away before circling back and walking directly in front of our camera.
Two watches that the suspects attempted to steal were recovered at the scene.
