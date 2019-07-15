A 42-year-old Tennessee man was taken to the hospital for a mental evaluation after a bomb threat scare led to residents being evacuated from their homes for several hours Saturday afternoon.
According to Tullahoma Public Information Officer Winston Brooks, several law enforcement agencies responded to a threat of an explosive device in the Jennings Point subdivision located off Marbury Road. Units from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Tullahoma Police Department and Coffee County Emergency Management Service were on the scene for several hours while residents in the area were evacuated.
According to TPD Lt. Phil Henderson, the TPD was instructed by the THP Bomb Squad to evacuate "everyone within 300 yards of the residence" while the unit was en route from Nashville. The evacuation covered about 90 homes and 300 neighborhood residents. Brooks told The News Grace Baptist Church was set up as an evacuation point for displaced residents. Henderson said residents were displaced for around four hours while emergency officials investigated the residence in question.
Shortly after 8 p.m. city officials gave the all-clear, saying no explosive device was found in the home. The exact address is not known at this time. The subject, whose name is not yet available, will not have charges filed against him and was instead taken to Tennova Healthcare - Harton for a "mental evaluation," according to city officials.
-Herald Chronicle: https://www.heraldchronicle.com/news/local/bomb-threat-evacuates-tullahoma-residents-in-jennings-point/article_6df40468-a640-11e9-93ba-474e16d65003.html