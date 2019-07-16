A New York traffic stop of a on the Northway in Queensbury last week resulted in the discovery and seizure of 179 pounds of marijuana, state police said.
The traffic stop happened just after noon July 9 at the Exit 19 southbound ramp after the trooper spotted the vehicle speeding, state police said. The driver, identified as Manuel S. Torres, 25, of Saint-Hyacinthe, Quebec, pulled over and during the trooper's interview with the driver, the trooper smelled the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle, state police said.
A search of the vehicle uncovered multiple duffel bags, each containing marijuana that together weighed in at 179 pounds, state police said.
Troopers had also spotted a second vehicle that had been following the minivan too closely and pulled that driver over. State police determined that driver, identified as Antoine Benoit, 20, also of Saint-Hyacinthe, Quebec, had rented both vehicles, troopers said.
Both Torres and Benoit were arrested and charged with first-degree criminal possession of marijuana and fourth-degree conspiracy, felonies.
-Schenectady Daily Gazette: https://dailygazette.com/article/2019/07/14/state-police-trooper-spots-speeding-minivan-on-northway-discovers-179-pounds-of-marijuana