For more:
https://www.bbc.com/news/amp/world-europe-50247789
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
You've got 15 seconds to make your request AND talk about what's got you feelin' goooooooooood!
1. Does Your Partner Have Selective Hearing?: https://www.swnsdigital.com/2019/10/seven-in-10-brits-believe-their-partner-has-selective-hearing-and-men-are-worse-than-women-according-to-a-study/
1. Late People Are Happier: https://www.news10.com/top-stories/study-people-always-running-late-are-happier-and-healthier/