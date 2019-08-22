California sheriff’s deputies responding Tuesday to a report of a suspicious man next to a parked SUV arrived to find him attempting an unusual – and ineffective – method to fix a flat tire.
The man was trying to patch two damaged tires using gauze and Band-Aids, OCSD – Mission Viejo Police Services said in a Facebook post. A citizen reported the suspicious man next to the vehicle near Felipe Road and Barbadanes around 6 a.m.
When deputies arrived, they found both driver’s side tires were flat and the 26-year-old man trying to repair them. The man was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of drugs, deputies said. The suspect’s identity was not released.
-KTLA: https://ktla.com/2019/08/20/man-arrested-while-attempting-to-fix-flat-tires-with-gauze-and-band-aids-in-mission-viejo/