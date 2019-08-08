Mark Hamill, the actor that played Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars films, has tweeted about the man wanted out of Carter County.
Hamill tweeted, "The sequel that nobody asked for & no one wants to see. #LarcenousLuke #TheSheriffStrikesBack" This isn't the first time Mark Hamill has made a comment about Luke Sky Walker. Hamill previously tweeted using the hashtags "MisbegottenMoniker" and "AlsoTooShortForAStormtrooper."
The Carter County Sheriff's Office issued an arrest warrant for 22-year-old Luke Sky Walker on property theft charges. The Carter County Sheriff's Office shared the following post on Facebook, saying Luke Sky Walker is not "Armed with a light saber," "Flying an X-Wing," or "Missing a hand."
ORIGINAL STORY: The Carter County Sheriff's Office has a warrant out for the arrest of 22-year-old Luke Sky Walker. According to the Carter County Sheriff's Office's Neighborhood Cleanup app, Walker has been charged with theft of property over $1,000.
Walker was arrested in Carter County a last year, and that story gained the attention of Mark Hamill, himself. The Force was not with a man named Luke Sky Walker when he was arrested this week by Tennessee police, according to a report. If you know where Luke Sky Walker is, contact the Carter County Sheriff's Office.
