An Arizona woman who reportedly stole a vehicle didn’t make it too far after it ran out of power Sunday.
Kathy Sain, who police say they know from prior drug activity calls, reportedly stole an electric Tesla parked near Subway in the Bashas’ shopping center, said Police Chief Ron Tischer. There is a Tesla charging station in the shopping center, but it is unclear if Sain stole the vehicle while it was being charged.
After the vehicle was reported stolen, Payson officers, along with the Department of Public Safety and Gila County Sheriff’s Office, pursued, Tischer said. “Spike strips were ineffective (but the) vehicle ran out of electricity on East Highway 260,” he said. “The suspect refused to exit the car and troopers and deputies were forced break a window to get the suspect out.”
Sain was arrested on charges of theft, fleeing pursuing law enforcement vehicles, criminal damage, aggravated driving under the influence, failure to appear in the first degree for a warrant and failing to appear in the second degree for a warrant.
